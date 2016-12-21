Lake County Deputy Injured While Trying to Arrest Armed Man

A Lake County deputy is recovering after cutting his head trying to arrest a man armed with an ax.

The sheriff says they got a call about a domestic situation Wednesday evening at a home on Baldwin Road in Pleasant Plains Township.

They found a man armed with an ax and baseball bat barricaded inside the home.

Deputies had to break a window to get in.

A deputy got cut on his head from the glass.

Deputies then had to taze the man to arrest him.

The sheriff says the suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out before going to jail.

The deputy who was cut had to get stitches but is okay.

