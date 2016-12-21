Cheboygan County Sheriff Looking to Expand Jail, Cut Food Costs

The Cheboygan County sheriff has a plan to help save money.

He wants to expand the jail and says that will cut food costs.

The Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners gave the sheriff approval to research costs to expand the jail.

The Cheboygan County Jail has outsourced its meals for almost 20 years.

The plan would bring the kitchen back in house and add 16 more beds.

Sheriff Dale Clarmont says cooking again in house could cut food costs in half, saving as much as $100,000 a year.

Besides the cost, bringing the food in three times a day can open the door to security concerns.

"You have the possibility of things that aren't supposed to be here could be brought in or taken out," Sheriff Clarmont said.

Once drawings and cost estimates come in, the board will decide if the expansion can move forward.

The sheriff hopes to break ground by spring of 2018.