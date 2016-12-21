Big Rapids Salvation Army Short Of Red Kettle Campaign Goal

A local Red Kettle Campaign is way short of their goal, just days before Christmas.

The Big Rapids Salvation Army says they hoped to make $100,000 this holiday season.

As of Wednesday, they have only raised $75,000.

Director Chris Vallette says the cold weather meant fewer volunteers.

They also lost one of their bell ringing locations in Newaygo that they say may have set them back close to eight thousand dollars.

With Christmas days away they are concerned.

“It’s important to meet our goal every year because those funds are used throughout the year, we’re not just providing Christmas toys with those funds, were providing summer camp and drop in centers throughout the school year. Those are things that are happening 365 days a year and we try to raise a lot of those funds in six weeks,” says Chris Vallette, Director.

If you would like to donate, you can go to any of the bell ringing locations or visit their website here.