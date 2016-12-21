Big Rapids Police Find Child Porn In Home

Police say a man had child porn in his home, but had they not caught him, he may have molested a young man in Wisconsin.

This is just after he was released from prison for having child porn.

Investigators say Michael Carpenter had videos and pictures of children on a thumb drive at his home.

But it's conversations between Michael and his father Ricky, that got investigators involved.

Ricky Carpenter is in prison for sex crimes.

Big Rapids Police and the West Michigan Child Exploitation Task Force started monitoring what they were saying during Michael’s prison visits.

9&10's Taylor Jones was in Big Rapids and brings us more details.

“I like to believe people are rehabilitated, but sometimes that's not the case,” says Detective Brian Miller, Big Rapids Department of Public Safety.

Detective Brain Miller says that's the story with Michael Carpenter.

He just got out of prison in August for past child porn charges, only to be arrested again.

Investigators say he was looking to his father for sinister advice, a man who's serving a prison sentence for sex crimes.

“His father was coaching or giving him advice on how to groom young children and they spoke of a young relative they had down in Wisconsin and the two of them spoke of possibly trying to get into Wisconsin and begin some kind of relationship with this young boy with the intention of immoral purposes,” says Miller.

Investigators didn't waste any time, two days ago they learned Michael Carpenter bought a ticket to go see the young boy.

They immediately got a warrant to search his home.

“During the course of the search warrant, a small thumb drive was found with some children in sexually explicit positions, as a result he was arrested. Information that I have received last, they have already come across other images and videos of children,” says Miller.

Carpenter is now charged with having child sexually explicit material.

Neighbors can't believe the story that is just too close to home.

“I am around all the time and I see kids running around and it just makes me a little worried that someone that close would do that. That's awful it's despicable and he deserves to be locked up for good,” says Garret Simons, neighbor.

“It's just sad that there are these people out there that are looking to take advantage of our children,” says Miller.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect more charges to come about.