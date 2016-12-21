Grand Traverse County Organizations Help Community Through Holidays

Traverse City Area Public Schools is looking into the possibility of parting with some of their vacant property for the right price.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night. Central dispatch tells us this fire started just before 9 p.m.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
Halotherapy uses Himalayan sea salt to treat allergies, asthma or dermatological issues. It’s led to the new trend of going to salt spas, and there's a new one in Traverse City.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
"Girls don't just go shopping, ya know, girls build stuff." The message Kristin Parkes hopes this group of 5th through 7th graders ultimately takes away from girl's STEM Camp.
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
