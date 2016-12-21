MTM On The Road: Bee Well Mead & Cider in Bellaire

Crafted in small batches with fruit just miles from their Bellaire production facilities, the VanSice siblings behind the operation of Bee Well Mead & Cider are serving up a glass of local flavor. Mead, often called honey-wine, is an alcoholic drink made with fermented honey and varietal produce and spices. The Bee Well flagship recipes are already gaining buzz among critics, taking home golds in several categories of production. Today we take you inside their headquarters and new tasting room for a sip of something delicious.

