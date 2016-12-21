Mackinac Bridge Credit Card Processing Upgrades Delayed

If your travels take you across the Mackinac Bridge, you know you need cold hard cash to pay the toll and it's going to stay that way for a while.

A project that would let you use your credit card is being delayed.

After about four years, technical glitches, issues with contract negotiations and an unexplained absence of a subcontractor are a few of the reasons for the hold up.

MDOT had hoped to have the system up and running by the end of this year.

The project manager is now aiming for Memorial Day.