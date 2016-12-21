Snyder Signs Legislation To Reform Michigan's Energy Policy

"This is a major package that can have a positive influence on Michigan for decades to come."

Governor Rick Snyder proudly signing an energy bill into law Wednesday, saying it makes energy reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable.

9&10 News sat down with the governor in Lansing right after he signed the energy bill.

He says it’s the law most people didn't think would be possible.

Energy choice proponents and the energy industry found common ground on allowing competition in the energy market.

The measure also promotes renewable energy including solar and wind.

He also addressed concerns about electric rates possibly spiking in the Upper Peninsula.

"We're on a path to see the U.P. be far better off than before, because it was at serious risk, a real concern and I still am concerned until we get that generation capacity built and we get a couple other things in place. But we've made huge progress," says Snyder.

The governor had much more to say about a wide range of issues from education funding and jobs to Donald Trump.

Kevin Essebaggers will have more from his year end interview Thursday on 9&10 News at 6.