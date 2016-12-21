Search For Berlin Christmas Market Attacker Continues

An international manhunt continues Thursday morning.

Police in Germany are looking for a Tunisian man investigators say may have driven a semi-truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

Heavily armed officers are conducting raids searching for this man Anis Amri.

He has at least six aliases.

Detectives found Amri's wallet and I.D. papers inside the cab of the truck that slammed into the crowd.

German investigators say Amri has been under surveillance since March.

In November -- they had reason to believe he was plotting an attack but they lost track of him.

German police are warning people that he is armed and dangerous.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson in Berlin says two Americans were injured at the Christmas market one is still in the hospital.

The market is now back open.