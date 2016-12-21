MyNorth Tickets Minute: Paella Night, Pizza and Pipes, New Year's Eve at the Arts Center

Pizza, pipes, paella and some great performances.

Kalin Franks shows you where you can find all of them in this week's MyNorth Tickets Minute.

12/22 | Paella Night

Presented by Black Star Farms from 6-8 p.m.

Join us at the Hearth & Vine Cafe for our northern Michigan take on this wildly popular global dish. It's more than a meal, it's an experience! Take in the wonderful savory aromas while our chefs prepare the paella right in the dining room for you.

12/28 | Pizza and Pipes: Gourmet Pizza Dinner and Concert

Presented by the Music House Museum from 6-8 p.m.

On December 28th the Music House presents a delicious gourmet pizza dinner and a very special concert from Red Wings organist, Dave Calendine on the 'Mighty Wurlizter' theater organ.

12/31 | New Year's Eve at the Arts Center

Presented by Crooked Tree Center for the Performing Arts from 5-9 p.m.

There are experiences in music, theater, art and dance all under one roof, one night- the building is bursting with creative energy. Whether you prefer to participate in a hands-on workshop or just sit back and enjoy the entertainment- this event is for you!