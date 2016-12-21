Cooking With Chef Hermann: Turkey Gravy

Turkey Gravy

- 3 Qt Turkey Stock

- 2 C dry red wine

- 2 Shallots, minced

- 1 stick Butter

- ¼ C reserved turkey pan drippings

- 1 tsp Asian fish sauce

- ¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce

Simmer turkey stock in large pot until stock is reduced by half (about 40 minutes), strain and chill. Melt the butter in a saucepan, add flour and cook flour for 3-5 minutes until slightly browned. Whisk in the chilled stock until smooth and reduce heat to a simmer. Add fish sauce and Worcestershire sauce and adjust salt to taste.