Healthy Living: Help For Damaged Colons

It's the life-saving screening test that 50-somethings dread.

A colonoscopy can detect polyps in the colon, but in less than one in every 1,000 cases there is a serious side effect.

The scope pierces through the organ.

Doctors are now able to fix the damage from the inside, saving patients from major surgery.

Dr. Kantsevoy says the suturing saves thousands of dollars.

On average, the cost of fixing a colon perforation with traditional surgery is about $25,000 to $30,000.