MTM On The Road: Sparkle in the Park in Bear Lake

Every year from the weekend after Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, Hopkins Park in Bear Lake is transformed into Sparkle in the Park. The thousands of lights add up to about 60 different displays which are set aglow every evening for visitors to enjoy. From 5-10pm come load up the car and drive through this whimsical celebration of lights provided by the Bear Lake Promoters and Village Council. While there is no cost to admission, donations are accepted as a resource for next year's display. Join us live on Michigan This Morning as we wander through the 2016 Sparkle in the Park!