Inside the Kitchen: Zehnder's of Frankenmuth

Maybe it's the quaint Bavarian architecture, the world's largest Christmas store, or maybe it's just that year round sense of holiday cheer, for many, Frankenmuth is a name synonymous with Christmas tradition and, almost inseparable from our idea of Michigan's 'Little Bavaria' is Zehnder's Restaurant.

Their claim to fame is without a doubt the family style chicken dinner, served with scores of sides, prepared in the same way it has been for decades.

On their busiest day, Zehnder's fried up 14,000 pieces of poultry... later devoured using around 400 gallons of gravy!

