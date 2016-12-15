Brewvine: Bonobo Winery Gives Back - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Bonobo Winery Gives Back

Bonobo Winery is encouraging people to give back this holiday season.

When you visit their tasting room, bring in a donation to the Father Fred Foundation and enjoy a free tasting, or be entered to win a wine package.

The Oosterhouse family and their team continually work to be a spot that people can rely on for a cozy winter glass of wine.

Kalin and Erin visited to learn more.