Projects You Pin: Easy Holiday Appetizer - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Projects You Pin: Easy Holiday Appetizer

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

If you’re attending a big holiday dinner, chances are you’ll be asked to bring an appetizer or dish to pass.

It doesn’t have to be stressful finding the perfect dish, with three ingredients this one can be put together in minutes.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone tried a popular recipe for this week’s Projects You Pin.

Want to see more of Kalin’s projects? Check out our Pinterest Board!