Inside the Kitchen: Chico's Taco House in Cadillac

When you go out to eat--most people want to feel they got their money's worth--bang for your buck!

You'll find Chico's Taco House really tips the scales on that test.

The small yellow building may not warrant much attention from the road--yet it is what's inside that should put this local destination for Tex-Mex on your list of must eats.

The kitchen is tiny as well, the irony is, they're known for huge, and I mean huge portions!

And as for what you should get, if this restaurant were a country, the burrito would probably be on its flag.

Also highly recommended, the chimigangas, nachos--and who can argue with fajitas?

