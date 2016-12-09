Hometown Tourist: McCune Nature Preserve

When the snow flies, one of the best ways to combat the winter blues is to get outside and enjoy some fresh air.

Little Traverse Conservancy has nearly 200 preserves in their service area, which are all open year round.

McCune Nature Preserve is one of the most popular year round because the winter provides great snowshoeing and cross country skiing and in the summer. It’s a place of silence in nature.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone visited to learn more.