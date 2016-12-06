Inside the Kitchen: Hearth & Vine Cafe in Suttons Bay

It's almost certain you've heard a lot about 'farm to table' in recent years.

Well, forget most of what you know because Hearth & Vine Cafe is redefining the whole idea!

Literally surrounded by a working farm (Blackstar Farms), it doesn't get much fresher than this, folks.

Whether your stomach's calling for a wood-fired artisanal pizza or just a dynamite sandwich, packed with farm fresh meats, look no further.

Of course, wash it all down with a glass of primo local wine from Blackstar Farms!

