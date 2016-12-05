Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: West Bay Beauty - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: West Bay Beauty

Lake living in Traverse City is world class, and this home on West Bay doesn’t disappoint.

Natural light, cozy fireplace nooks and a Spanish feel in the design help to keep things both comfortable and quirky.

Plus, with a large lot you have room to entertain on your water side yard.

Kalin and Erin toured for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

