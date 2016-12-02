Hometown Tourist: Crooked Tree Galleries - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Crooked Tree Galleries

As your shopping list grows this holiday season, supporting local artists and finding the perfect gift is easier than ever.

The consignment gallery at Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey is full of unique, one of a kind, handmade treasures that are crafted by your neighbors in Northern Michigan.

Kalin and Erin have more in this week’s Hometown Tourist.