Brewvine: Brys Big Award

Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery recently was named one of the 20 Most Admired Tasting Rooms in North America by Vineyard & Winery Management magazine.

The Brys family says this honor is one of the greatest they’ve ever received.

A visit to the tasting room at Brys is one filled with hospitality, friendly faces and an experience from start to finish.

Kalin and Erin visited for this week’s Brewvine.