Inside the Kitchen: Buccilli's Pizza in Houghton Lake

To fans of this Italian favorite, there's Buccilli's Pizza and then there's everyone else.

Open under the same ownership since 1977, the thriving pizzeria is now welcoming in its third and fourth generation of regular customers.

Using an old Buccilli family recipe, bite for bite, the famous pan pizza boasts a solid, consistent taste, fresh, hand-cut toppings, sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes and dough from scratch.

You'll find a wide range of specialty pizzas on the menu, as well as a salad bar and pizza buffet.

The calzones and oven-baked sub sandwiches also get high marks!

For more information, click here.