Inside the Kitchen: Pour Public House in Petoskey

In any fine wine, it's certain you will find time, effort and attention to detail.

New-kid-on-the-block Pour used those qualities to fill its space with something unique.

From an innovative, farm-to-table, small plate-centric menu to a wall of wine occupied by a state-of-the-art draft system, you're sure to find the food, the drinks and the ambiance for which you've been searching!

For more information, click here.