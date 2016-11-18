Brewvine: Super Trooper at Petoskey Brewing

Petoskey Brewing’s seasonal ale, Super Trooper, is already one of their most popular beers.

So the team at Petoskey Brewing decided to make it for a good cause. A portion of every Super Trooper sold benefits MI-C.O.P.S. an organization that helps families who have lost a loved one on the force.

It’s a coffee and donut flavored brown ale that is easy drinking.

Kalin and Erin visited to learn more for this week’s Brewvine.