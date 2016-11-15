Inside the Kitchen: Karl's Cuisine in Sault Ste. Marie

Great food, great wine, all in a dynamite setting!

Karl's Cuisine has undeniably one of the best views in the Soo, only feet away from the iconic locks, it's no wonder the building is shaped like a boat.

You really can't go wrong, but the stromboli, 'blowtorch' prime rib and family-recipe pasty come highly recommended.

Augmenting what Karl's has going for it in the kitchen, is house-made wine, beer... and now a mini golf course!

Whether you're into quietly enjoying your meal watching the freighters glide by or sipping your beer on a rousing game of putt-putt--Karl's has you covered!

For more information, click here.