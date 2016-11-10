Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Small Spaces Charlevoix - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Small Spaces Charlevoix

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Living in a small space doesn’t mean you have to give up on style, design, natural light and a beautiful interior.

For this week’s Small Spaces of Northern Michigan, Kalin and Erin visit a Charlevoix artist who lives in 400 sq. feet in town.