Brewvine: Dead Bear Brewing Company

The late autumn brings up smells of leaves, cold mornings and cinnamon and spice in the kitchen.

Now the taps at Dead Bear Brewing Co. in Grayling have a ‘cinnamon saison’ to enjoy for the season.

The special brew pairs with their bruschetta for a sweet and tangy combination.

Kalin and Erin visited the brewery to see what all the buzz was about for this cinnamon beer in this week’s Brewvine.