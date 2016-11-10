Projects You Pin: Reusable Heating Pad - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Projects You Pin: Reusable Heating Pad

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

If you have headaches, back aches, or just general stress in your life, this easy DIY project is for you.

Using just a few ingredients you can make a reusable, at-home heating pad that you heat up in the microwave.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone tried it out for this week’s Projects You Pin.

Want to see more of Kalin’s projects? Check out our Pinterest Board!