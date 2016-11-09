Shades of Ireland Vacation with Tom O'Hare

Join Doppler 9&10 Chief Meteorologist Tom O’Hare on a once in a life time trip to Ireland! This exclusive Shades of Ireland vacation will give you a chance kiss the famous Blarney Stone, pour the perfect Guinness beer, experience one of the world's greatest coastal roads, and so much more!

This 10 day trip from July 22nd- July 31st will give you time to truly immerse yourself into the deep Irish culture! You'll travel to several well-known locations with Doppler 9&10 Meteorologist Tom O' Hare and other well-traveled guests!

Thank you to all who attended the meet and greet events!

Interested in learning more about this vacation?

Contact: Diane Groenevelt- AAA Travel Consultant

dggroenevelt@aaamichigan.com

231-932-6761