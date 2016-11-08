Traverse City Voters To Decide On Proposal 3

In Traverse City, voters will decide on Proposal 3, taking more control over decisions in the community.

It's all tied to the height of new buildings.

This battle's been brewing for a long time, Proposal 3 has the potential to initiate big changes for the city.

Signs have been plastered across town, encouraging a yes or no vote.

Save Our Downtown and Stand Up TC are groups for and against the proposal have been spreading the word.

Many of the city commissioners are against this proposal, saying it's very vague.

They also argue that the public elected them to make tough choices like these, so putting each building to a public vote seems strange.

Those who support Proposal 3 say it's good to see the city take action for what they believe in.

Traverse City will decide tonight whether or not voters should decide in the future of buildings taller than 60 feet can go up in the city.

Many Traverse City residents are heading out to vote today as Proposal 3 lies on their ballots.

Voters say voicing their opinions on a matter like this is very important.

“Permit to a vote of the public and I’m voting no on that because I believe it goes against the Planning Zoning and Enabling Act,” says Traverse City commissioner, Gary Howe.

Many city commissioners are voting “No” on this proposal saying the wording of the proposal itself isn't clear.

Howe says “The way the wording is in this proposal is worded it's unclear if it passes today if it is validating somehow in the courts.”

But those opinions aren’t stopping Save Our Downtown- the group for Proposal 3.

Brenda Quick with the group Save Our Downtown says, “The people have a chance today to have a voice on it and to say whether or not this is something that they want to have part of Traverse City’s charter.”

And voters say the only way to see a change is to voice their opinion.

“This is really exciting that people have a chance to take back control and the right to vote on different developments” says voter, Ellen Corcoran.

Voters in Traverse City have been hitting booths like these all day to voice their opinion on the future of their city.