Traverse City Voters To Decide On Proposal 3

The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit.
Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit.
We learned people from Northern Michigan were in London during Saturday night’s terror attacks.
We learned people from Northern Michigan were in London during Saturday night’s terror attacks.
This attack has the Mackinac Bridge Authority feeling more certain than ever that they've made the right decision to close down the bridge during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk.
This attack has the Mackinac Bridge Authority feeling more certain than ever that they've made the right decision to close down the bridge during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County.
An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County.