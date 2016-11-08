1st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Lon Johnson Greets Voters At The Polls

Voters in the 1st Congressional District have an important decision: Who will represent them in Congress.

The district is vast, covering all of the U.P. and most of the Lower Peninsula.

Dan Benishek is not running for re-election.

Voters are deciding between Republican Jack Bergman and Democrat Lon Johnson.

9&10's Caroline Powers is in Traverse City, continuing our team coverage with how Johnson's campaign is feeling tonight.

Democratic nominee Lon Johnson is making every minute of today count.

He's been speaking to voters outside precincts in Traverse City since they opened, hoping people vote to send him to Washington.

The race for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District is one of the top local races on the ballot today.

“This is a district that can go either way and that's why every single person’s voice matters and every person’s voice should be heard this year,” says Johnson.

Focusing on protecting Social Security, Medicare and VA benefits, Johnson says he wants to make sure Northern Michigan is a place where people stay and succeed.

“Working hard, playing by the rules, never giving up. Those are the values I learned from my family. And it's also about protecting our greatest assets, our people, our land and our Great Lakes. We need to invest in those assets and we need to protect them,” explains Lon.

People heading to the polls today say seeing him out front made them feel they made the right decision.

“I was impressed that of all the precincts in all of his district that we got to shake his hand this morning,” says Rebecca Mang. “That felt very enervating, I have to say.”

In the next couple hours, we will be joining Johnson at an election night party at the top of the Park Place Hotel.