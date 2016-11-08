Inside the Kitchen: Dixie Saloon in Mackinaw City

Combining classic American flavors and a healthy dose of up North history, the Dixie Saloon's been a familiar stopping point since 1890 and still pours the perfect pint in 2016!

On the menu for the last century or so: the BBQ ribs, famous fish and chips, and, in one form or another, the tried and true bar burger.

Named for the Dixie Highway, a national auto trail established in the early 1900's between Michigan and Miami.

Before Sault Ste. Marie was added and the famous Dixie was absorbed into the US/MI route system, the saloon's front door marked the end of the road.

