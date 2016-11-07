Gov. Mike Pence Campaigns in Traverse City One Day Before Election Day

Governor Mike Pence made a stop in Traverse City Monday to put a cherry on top of his campaign for vice president.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson spoke to him one-on-one and continue our Election 2016 coverage.

The room was packed with supporters as they cheered on Governor Mike Pence, hoping he is named the next Vice President of the United States Tuesday.

“Michigan, literally this state could be the deciding vote,” says Gov. Mike Pence.

Governor Mike Pence took the stage in Traverse City Monday afternoon hoping to turn the state of Michigan red.

More than 1,069 people filled the AvFlight Hanger at Cherry Capital Airport to hear him speak.

“In one day the people of Michigan can put an end to decades of Clinton corruption,” Governor Pence says. “We can close the history books on the Clintons once and for all by electing Donald Trump as President of the United States of America.”

Ending Obamacare, protecting veterans and law enforcement, increasing jobs, and making sure Lt. General Jack Bergman wins Michigan’s First Congressional District – Governor Pence says all of it will help Northern Michigan.

“The issues that people care about in Northern Michigan are the issues that people care about all over this state. It's about jobs. It's about our security and really it's about, as you saw the response today, it's about people wanting to make sure we have a Supreme Court that really upholds our highest constitutional liberties,” says Gov. Pence.

Supporters came from across Northern Michigan to hear him speak.

They say it’s exciting all eyes are on Michigan.

“It means a lot to us people in Northern Michigan,” says Johnathon Klonowski. “It's not every day you see a presidential candidate, or vice presidential candidate, or former governor, anybody running on the federal level that big come to small, Northern Michigan.”