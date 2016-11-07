Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Rocky Top Farm in Ellsworth

When an Ellsworth couple needed a place to live after marrying, the foundation for a ‘harvest cabin’ had been laid on their property.

What was originally to be a storage space and area to place buckets of cherries and fruits from the farm, was finished to be their 400 sq. foot home.

This week we kick off three weeks of small spaces in Northern Michigan.

These are full time residences, rentals and guest cottages that people have called home before & some of them you can now experience for yourself.

Kalin Franks takes us to our first small space, at Rocky Top Farm in Ellsworth.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.