Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Mike Pence To Campaign In Traverse City

The Republican vice presidential candidate is getting pretty familiar with Michigan.

Gov. Mike Pence rallied all over the state last week, and is back at it again today.

Pence will be pushing his ticket with Donald Trump at Cherry Capitol Airport.

Governor Mike Pence is scheduled to take the stage at 1 p.m.

The AV flight hanger at Cherry Capital Airport is starting to fill up.

Governor Pence's stop in Traverse City comes in the final hours before polls open Tuesday morning.

People from around Northern Michigan who came here say it’s exciting to see Michigan playing a big role in this election.

“Michigan is kind of in play a little bit back and forth, and I think a lot of people in Michigan are impacted by the economy. Detroit is very bad, as we all know. And I think that anything that people come here to bring as far as economic values and work related values, I think it's a positive message for everybody,” says Bill Skriba.

Governor Pence is going to stay in our state as he and Donald Trump will hold their last rally in Michigan.

They're making every minute count. That event is at 11 p.m. in Grand Rapids at the Devos Place.

We will have more on Governor Pence's visit on 9&10 News at 5&6.