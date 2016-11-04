Brewvine: Bowers Harbor Fundraiser

Bowers Harbor Vineyards on Old Mission Peninsula is known for their love of dogs.

That’s why this weekend they are partnering with the Cherryland Humane Society to hold a fundraiser and help pair dogs with a permanent home in our area.

Kalin Franks visited to learn more in this week’s Brewvine.

Want to be a part of the fundraiser but can’t make it to the winery?

Click here and type BHV in your donation box.