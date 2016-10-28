Brewvine: The Filling Station Hopes To Win 'Best IPA' Again - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: The Filling Station Hopes To Win 'Best IPA' Again

Each year in Traverse City a friendly beer competition among local brewers takes place.

“Best IPA” is awarded to one specific IPA-style brew from our Northern Michigan breweries, and last year The Filling Station took home the trophy.

This year they will be back with another version of their crowd favorite, “Wobbly” and Kalin and Erin visited to learn more about the competition in this week’s Brewvine.