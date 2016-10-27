Annual Golf Outing Raises More Than $130,000 for Munson Hospice House

A yearly golf outing fundraiser is raising more money, and it’s all for a bigger cause.

The 6th annual Chip in for Munson Hospice golf scramble took place in mid-September, raising more money than they ever thought possible.

Last year's event paid for this brand new kitchen at the Hospice House.

Wednesday, a check for $137,000 was presented to Munson Medical Center's Hospice House.

“Each year we've been able to build what we've done,” says Barbara Maitland, Chairman of the Chip in for Hospice event. “We are proud to be able to give that kind of money so that we can support patients who need the need. Families who have this need of dignified care.”

This year’s donation will pay for structural upgrades at the Hospice House, including their wall oxygen.