Inside the Kitchen: Frenchies Famous in Traverse City

Tonight's Inside the Kitchen brings us to a restaurant with a mission derived from its owner's simple passion: to explore the world of the sandwich.

French Clements might have a different definition for the age-old hand food staple, one including things like tacos, burritos, even omelets and, of course, possibly the most recognizable variety--the deli sandwich!

If big time flavor is your goal, look no further than the pastrami.

For every recipe, French uses his taste buds and life experiences to determine what the end result should look and taste like--and if you can say it about any one thing on the menu--what he's done to the flagship of all deli sandwiches is what makes Frenchies... famous!

