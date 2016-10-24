Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Classic Walloon Lake Cottage

When this home underwent a full renovation, the owners made sure to incorporate lots of natural light and patriotic pride.

On the shores of Walloon Lake, it has access to the water and it's just a short drive from downtown Petoskey.

An updated kitchen and ample space for entertaining make it the perfect spot to get away.

Kalin and Erin visited for this week's Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.