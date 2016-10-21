Hometown Tourist: Seven Bridges Natural Area - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Seven Bridges Natural Area

Northern Michigan is home to thousands of lakes, rivers, streams, natural areas, parks and places to roam the beautiful landscape that surrounds us.

But one spot in particular is named a ‘hidden gem’ by many in our area.

The “Seven Bridges” of Kalkaska County.

This natural area features a section of the Rapid River that is braided, leaving natural wonders, beautiful landscape and plenty to see and explore.

Kalin and Erin take us on a hike for this week’s Hometown Tourist.