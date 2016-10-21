Brewvine: Raven Brewing and BBQ

Beer and BBQ is a classic pair, and at one spot in Big Rapids they are creating both in delicious small batches.

Raven Brewing & BBQ is a favorite for Big Rapids families and Ferris State students who enjoy the atmosphere, delicious beer and food.

Raven brews their own beer in small batches and carries 11 other Michigan made beers on tap.

Kalin and Erin visited to learn more for this week’s Brewvine.