Inside the Kitchen: Blu in Glen Arbor

Tonight's Inside the Kitchen takes us off the beaten path in Glen Arbor...

At Blu--it's all about trying new things and soaking in gorgeous panoramic views of the lakeshore, which is only feet away.

Chef Randy Chamberlain may not have formal training but his work at Blu--which opened in 2008--earned the restaurant a James Beard nomination.

His wife's skills as a certified sommelier earned its wine program some awards as well.

Randy's passion for offering guests something new to try with each visit means he literally rewrites the menu on a daily basis.

He was kind enough to share some of his recent recipes with us and you will find them below!

Kale Salad

1lb kale, ribs removed, cut thin

½ cup balsamic

½ cup olive oil

½ cup white sugar or honey

Pinch salt and pepper

Several hours or overnight before serving mix and massage all ingredients together for several minutes. To serve add fresh fruit, nuts and cheese of your choice.

Tarte au Chocolat

3.5 ounce bittersweet chocolate

3.5 ounce unsalted butter

1.75 ounce all purpose flour

5 ounce white sugar

3 large eggs

Zest from half an orange

Melt chocolate with butter over hot but not boiling water in a bowl. In an electric mixer whip for 3-4 minutes the sugar, eggs and flour together until light and fluffy. Add the melted chocolate and butter, mix until smooth on low. Pour into a buttered and floured 7-9 inch cake pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 25-35 minutes. Let cool to room temperature and remove from pan. Glace with ganache frosting and plate with cranberry coulis.

Ganache Frosting

3 ounce bittersweet chocolate

3.5 ounce heavy cream, warmed

2 teaspoon butter

Zest of half an orange

Melt chocolate and butter over hot but not boiling water, stir to smooth. Add the zest and warm cream. Stir to smooth. Let cool slightly to a frosting consistency, glaze tarte and serve.

Cranberry Coulis

1 cup orange juice

½ cup water

½ cup sugar

6 ounce whole fresh cranberry

Zest from one orange

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan, bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Puree with a blender or food processor, strain and chill.