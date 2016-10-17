Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Walloon Lake Log Home

Log homes are popular around Northern Michigan.

But what makes this one unique is the layout and design, which makes it feel more like a mountain lodge in the main room.

With updates to keep it fresh, it's a charming cozy space for a Northern Michigan retreat, just outside of Petoskey.

Kalin and Erin take us on a tour for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

