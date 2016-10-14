Brewvine: Cider Season at Chateau de Leelanau - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Cider Season at Chateau de Leelanau

Apples are a popular crop in Northern Michigan, and at Chateau de Leelanau a one year experiment making cider has turned into a highlight for their loyal fans.

With more than six hard ciders in rotation, there is surely a flavor that you are looking for.

Kalin and Erin visited for this week’s Brewvine.