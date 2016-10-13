Projects You Pin: Halloween Candles - Northern Michigan's News Leader

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Projects You Pin: Halloween Candles

Posted: Updated:

If you’re hosting a Halloween party chances are you’ll want to decorate the inside of your home a bit.

But decorating for any holiday does not have to break the bank.

In tonight’s Projects You Pin Kalin and Erin show us some easy Halloween candles and how to work them into a Halloween tablescape. 

Want to see more of Kalin’s projects? Check out our Pinterest Board!