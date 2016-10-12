This week in Grant Me Hope, we meet Abbi.

She's a teen who loves music, writing and helping others.

She reminds us that no matter what your age -- you need your family.

Abbi wants to be a writer someday.

“I want to meet teens and write their foster care story,” says Abbi.

Abbi also loves to sing and dance.

“I think that you should adopt teens, because everyone deserves a home. I really want a family,” says Abbi. “I really don't want to go into independent living, because everyone needs a family, even adults. Even if you're 80 years old, you still need a family, no matter how old you are. You still need a family. That want for a family is always going to be there no matter how old you are.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Abbi and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.