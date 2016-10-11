Inside the Kitchen: Tipsy Bear Bistro in West Branch

When you're at a restaurant, it's pretty typical to order what you know.

Tipsy Bear Bistro takes the fear out of trying something new with its enormous, well-executed menu.

The style is fusion and here, there's something for every appetite, whether your craving is for Asian fare or classic Tex-Mex.

A love of wine has made its mark as well--the restaurant stocks quite the selection and has some on hand to taste before you buy!

