Chair Of Michigan Republican Party Stops In Manistee As Part Of Listening Tour

The chair of the Michigan Republican Party continues to campaign ahead of the November elections.

Ronna Romney McDaniel visited the Manistee Republican Party headquarters Monday.

It's all part of her Northern Michigan listening tour.

Part of that tour is to encourage Republican faithfuls to get out, shake hands, pass out signs and make phone calls.

She also spoke about Sunday night's debate.

In spite of Trump's crude comments, the party chair is sticking with the Republican nominee.

“He did the right thing, he apologized,” said Romney McDaniel. “I thought Donald Trump did a good job last night, finally bringing the issues home to the voters and talking about the differences between he and Hillary Clinton. He wants to lower taxes to stimulate the economy, she wants to raise taxes and continue fulfilling Obama policies.”

Romney McDaniel also made stops in Benzie County and Traverse City Monday, and will continue to the tour in Charlevoix Tuesday before heading to the U.P.